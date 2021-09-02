Left Menu

Dua Lipa to miss Met Gala for shooting her debut film 'Argylle'

Grammy award-winning star Dua Lipa will be missing out on the most star-studded fashion events of the year as she is working on her big-screen acting debut.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 20:17 IST
Dua Lipa to miss Met Gala for shooting her debut film 'Argylle'
Dua Lipa (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Grammy award-winning star Dua Lipa will be missing out on the most star-studded fashion events of the year as she is working on her big-screen acting debut. Sources close to the 'Break my Heart' star told TMZ that Dua is among those celebrities who have been invited to the famous fundraising ball event in NYC this month, but she had to decline because she is busy filming for the upcoming action thriller, 'Argylle'.

The 26-year old singer-songwriter is currently shooting for the film in the UK. 'Argylle' will mark Dua's debut film in Hollywood. She will be co-starring alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, Sam Rockwell, and Catherine O'Hara among other renowned celebrities in the movie directed by Matthew Vaughn of 'Kingsman' fame.

She previously turned heads with her Atelier Versace ensemble in the 2019 Met Gala. The 2021 Met Gala will be held on Monday, September 13. It will feature big names from the entertainment industry that include Beyonce, Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Harry Styles, Lupita Nyong'o, Camila Cabello, and more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
3
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021