Dua Lipa to miss Met Gala for shooting her debut film 'Argylle'

Grammy award-winning star Dua Lipa will be missing out on the most star-studded fashion events of the year as she is working on her big-screen acting debut. Sources close to the 'Break my Heart' star told TMZ that Dua is among those celebrities who have been invited to the famous fundraising ball event in NYC this month, but she had to decline because she is busy filming for the upcoming action thriller, 'Argylle'.

The 26-year old singer-songwriter is currently shooting for the film in the UK. 'Argylle' will mark Dua's debut film in Hollywood. She will be co-starring alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, Sam Rockwell, and Catherine O'Hara among other renowned celebrities in the movie directed by Matthew Vaughn of 'Kingsman' fame.

She previously turned heads with her Atelier Versace ensemble in the 2019 Met Gala. The 2021 Met Gala will be held on Monday, September 13. It will feature big names from the entertainment industry that include Beyonce, Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Harry Styles, Lupita Nyong'o, Camila Cabello, and more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)