Thank you for the music - Abba releases new album after 40 years

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 02-09-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 22:38 IST
Swedish pop supergroup ABBA has reunited to release its first new album in four decades and will do a digital concert in London next year, the group said in a statement on Thursday. ABBA, one of history's best selling groups with more than 385 million albums sold, will release the album titled "Voyage", on Nov. 5 with two new songs released on Thursday.

The group, known for a string of 1970s and early 1980s hits such as "Waterloo", "Dancing Queen" and "Take A Chance On Me", split in 1982.

