PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 14:52 IST
Shefali Shah starts shooting for 'Jalsa'
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shefali Shah on Friday started filming for upcoming movie ''Jalsa'', co-starring Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul.

The film is being directed by Suresh Triveni, who earlier helmed 2017 movie ''Tumhari Sulu'', featuring Balan and Kaul.

Shah took to Instagram and shared a photograph of the script along with another of the clapperboard.

''And it begins... #Jalsa #JalsaBegins'' she captioned the photos.

Written by Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar, ''Jalsa'' will also feature Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Gurpal Singh and Surya Kasibhatla. The movie is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, who earlier collaborated on films such as ''Sherni'', ''Airlift'' and ''Baby''.

Shah, who was last featured on the Netflix anthology ''Ajeeb Daastaans'', most recently completed shooting for ''Doctor G'', in which she is co-starring with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.

She will also star in Alia Bhatt-starrer ''Darlings'' and the second season of her award-winning Netflix series ''Delhi Crime''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

