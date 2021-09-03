'Captain Marvel' fame Lashana Lynch joins Viola Davis in 'The Woman King'

Hollywood actor Lashana Lynch, one of the stars of the upcoming James Bond feature 'No Time to Die' has joined Viola Davis in 'The Woman King', a historical epic from TriStar Pictures. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gina Prince-Bythewood, who most recently directed 'The Old Guard', will helm the feature that also includes 'The Underground Railroad' star Thuso Mbedu as one of the headliners.

As per the studio, the project is inspired by true events that took place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. The story follows Nanisca (Davis), general of the all-female military unit, and Nawi (Mbedu), an ambitious recruit, who together fought enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they've lived for.

Lynch will play a charming veteran warrior. Dana Stevens wrote the original screenplay with the current draft being by Stevens and Prince-Bythewood. Producing are Cathy Schulman via her Welle Entertainment, Davis and Julius Tennon via JuVee Productions, and Maria Bello via her banner, Jack Blue. Nicole Brown and Shary Shirazi will oversee the project for TriStar Pictures.

"Lashana is next-level dope," enthused Prince-Bythewood in a statement, adding, "not just her incredible chops, but who she projects to the world. She embodies these true-life warriors and we are so lucky she is coming to play." Lynch is the fast-rising British actress who has become a go-to figure for Hollywood studios. She appeared alongside Brie Larson in 2019's 'Captain Marvel' before landing a key role in the Bond film, which is currently due to open on October 8.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, she is currently shooting 'TriStar' and Netflix's 'Matilda' and also has the British drama 'Ear for Eye' in the can. (ANI)

