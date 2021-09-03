Left Menu

Palace says Princess Charlene of Monaco's health 'stable'

Princess Charlene, 43, who is married to Monacos ruler, Prince Albert II, has been on an extended stay in her home country of South Africa.She underwent an undisclosed operation in South Africa last month.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 03-09-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 22:13 IST
Palace says Princess Charlene of Monaco's health 'stable'
  • Country:
  • France

Officials in the principality of Monaco said Friday that Princess Charlene is in “stable” condition, following South African media reports that she was unwell.

The palace said it will issue a communique on the former Olympic swimmer's health later Friday. Princess Charlene, 43, who is married to Monaco's ruler, Prince Albert II, has been on an extended stay in her home country of South Africa.

She underwent an undisclosed operation in South Africa last month. The French newspaper Nice Matin quoted Albert at the time as saying that “the intervention went well, the princess is resting and we think tenderly of her.” She reportedly has been suffering from sinus problems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021