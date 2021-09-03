Mindhunter Season 3 is reportedly in early-stage of production! What we know more!

Mindhunter Season 3 is one of the highly anticipated psychological crime thriller series that is yet to be renewed. The second season was released by Netflix on August 16, 2019, since then fans are waiting to hear about the third part of the psychological crime thriller series. According to recent news, David Fincher's Mindhunter Season 3 is in an early stage of development.

Fans already heard that news reports claim that the executive producer, David Fincher is discussing with Netflix regarding the renewal of Mindhunter Season 3. The report by Small Screen reads, "It's been revealed to us by sources close to Netflix that discussions between the streamer and David Fincher for a Mindhunter Season 3 are back on."

Small Screen's source reportedly told them, "All I can really tell you about Mindhunter is that conversations between Netflix and Fincher are ongoing. They are discussing the possibility of bringing the show back for a third season. It's still very early days, but Fincher sounds more upbeat about the project."

Recently, Tech Radar noted that although Netflix is yet to renew the series for the third season but Mindhunter Season 3 is currently in its early stage of development.

Holt McCallany, who played Bill Tench, a special agent in the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit in the last two seasons of the series earlier told Pop Culture that he is hopeful about the returning of the third run. Rather he thinks seeing the fans' response the series could have five seasons.

Besides, David Fincher already expressed his interest to return back with the show. Therefore, the doors are not officially closed and moreover, the streamer has not officially canceled the project. So, we could expect Mindhunter Season 3 in the future.

No doubt, if Mindhunter Season 3 happens in the future the lead star will definitely make their returns including Jonathan Groff as FBI agent Holden Ford and Holt McCallany as FBI agent Bill Tench. The other star might join them like Anna Torv (as Wendy Carr) Stacey Roca (Nancy Tench), Joe Tuttle (Gregg Smith), Michael Cerveris (Ted Gunn,), and Lauren Glazier (Kay Manz).

Mindhunter Season 3 has not been renewed by Netflix yet. We will surely keep updating the news as soon as we get anything new.

