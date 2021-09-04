John Cena condoles Sidharth Shukla's demise
American professional wrestler-actor John Cena on Saturday condoled the demise of Hindi television star Sidharth Shukla, who passed away on Thursday.
- Country:
- United States
American professional wrestler-actor John Cena on Saturday condoled the demise of Hindi television star Sidharth Shukla, who passed away on Thursday. Taking to his Instagram handle, Cena shared a monochrome picture of Sidharth to pay his respects to the late actor.
Though the international star did not caption the post, his gesture on the photo-sharing application was lauded by many Indian fans, including Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, who liked the post. "Every Indian waiting for this," a user commented.
"Thank you king for posting his picture. #ripsidharthshukla," another wrote. Sidharth died on Thursday morning in Mumbai. The exact reason behind his death has not been revealed yet. Many reports stated that the 40-year-old actor died due to a heart attack. He was cremated on Friday at the Oshiwara crematorium. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Journal of American Heart Association publishes solid 10-year efficacy and safety data of Yukon in Diabetes Mellitus patients
Indian drug regulator panel recommends Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine - CNBC-TV18
Indian startups raise USD 16.9 bn VC funding in 2021, next only to China
J&J seeks nod for COVID-19 vaccine trial in Indian adolescents
Indian drug regulator panel recommends Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine - CNBC-TV18