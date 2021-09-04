Left Menu

John Cena condoles Sidharth Shukla's demise

American professional wrestler-actor John Cena on Saturday condoled the demise of Hindi television star Sidharth Shukla, who passed away on Thursday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 17:07 IST
John Cena condoles Sidharth Shukla's demise
Late actor Sidharth Shukla (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American professional wrestler-actor John Cena on Saturday condoled the demise of Hindi television star Sidharth Shukla, who passed away on Thursday. Taking to his Instagram handle, Cena shared a monochrome picture of Sidharth to pay his respects to the late actor.

Though the international star did not caption the post, his gesture on the photo-sharing application was lauded by many Indian fans, including Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, who liked the post. "Every Indian waiting for this," a user commented.

"Thank you king for posting his picture. #ripsidharthshukla," another wrote. Sidharth died on Thursday morning in Mumbai. The exact reason behind his death has not been revealed yet. Many reports stated that the 40-year-old actor died due to a heart attack. He was cremated on Friday at the Oshiwara crematorium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021