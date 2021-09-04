Left Menu

Kanye West files for trademark to start new home ware products line

On the heels of huge music success, Grammy-winning singer Kanye West is preparing to launch his own line of homeware products.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 18:06 IST
Kanye West files for trademark to start new home ware products line
Kanye West (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

On the heels of huge music success, Grammy-winning singer Kanye West is preparing to launch his own line of homeware products. According to legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Kanye's company, Mascotte Holdings, Inc., filed a trademark application to start a new home line products line.

The documents specified that the rapper's company wants to start selling bed blankets, throw blankets, golf blankets and more using cashmere, fleece and silk. Although it is still unclear whether his quest to legally change his name to 'Ye' will affect this new venture, as per TMZ some of the products that will have his name, in some fashion products, include shower curtains, textile wall hangings, towels, placemats and blankets.

On a related note, his ex-wife and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian's company also filed trademark documents for the same (homeware line) with the name 'KKW Home'. Her application included almost the same products as her estranged husband's including towels, shower curtains/liners, linens, drapery, comforters and throw blankets.

Meanwhile, Kanye's trademark application comes on the heels of breaking records on Apple Music with his 10th studio album, 'Donda', as per TMZ. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021