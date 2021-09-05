Left Menu

Kavita Kaushik requests Sidharth Shukla's fans to take care of themselves

As a fan of Sidharth Shukla reportedly slipped into a coma after she heard about the actor's demise, Kavita Kaushik requested everyone to take care of their health in trying times.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-09-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 10:20 IST
Kavita Kaushik (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As a fan of Sidharth Shukla reportedly slipped into a coma after she heard about the actor's demise, Kavita Kaushik requested everyone to take care of their health in trying times. "Saw images of a fan in a coma in an icu, Please take care of yourselves all Sidharth and Shehnaaz fans, I sincerely request you to think of your parents and families too! Sidharth would never be happy with this, to pay him respect pls be strong and try to lift each other up now," she tweeted.

Sidharth died of a heart attack on September 2. He was 40. Mourning his death, Kavita had tweeted, "Such a Happy young man and a complete Hero gone, you made the Era end Sidharth , you are going to make Millions of us cry for a long time ! Not fair."

His untimely demise has shocked everyone. Many people, especially Sidharth's fans are in denial that the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner is no more. (ANI)

