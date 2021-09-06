Park Bo-gum spotted as keyboardist performing for ROK Navy

The South Korean actor cum singer Park Bo-gum gained his recognition through a diverse range of characters played in the films and TV series including Hello Monster (2015), Reply 1988 (2015–2016), Moonlight (2016 Encounter (2018), and Record of Youth (2020). On August 31, 2020, the actor is enlisted in the navy military band as a cultural promotion soldier as part of his obligatory military service.

Park Bo-gum is always staying at the top of the news for his activities. Recently, he was spotted playing the keyboard in the ROK Navy's promotion squad. Recently, the Republic of Korea Navy shared a new cover video by the promotion squad band, performing a rendition of Oh My Girl's "Bungee".

The video cover showcased the band members are playing a jazzy and energetic version of "Bungee" with a medley of instruments as well as a refreshing vocal quartet. He is spotted as a keyboardist.

The citizen who has taken the picture commented on the cover video "This so refreshing!", "I thought this was a promotional video for tourism, not the navy", "It's impossible for him to not stand out with those visuals", "Wait, is this from a drama?!?!", "I'm convinced he went to the navy so he could make his fans suffer heart attacks after seeing him in a naval uniform TT", "So handsome... Bo Gum, when are you coming back!" (translated by AllkPop). Check out the video below.

Earlier this month, Park Bo-gum made an appearance in the military cooking show titled "Chef's Special Meal." He worked hard alongside chef Jung Ho Young to prepare foods for the military. The handsome actor dressed in his navy uniform and shared his military life experience last year.

Park Bo-gum also revealed the reason behind joining the Chef's Special Meal show. He said, "So many soldiers eat every day, right? But the act of preparing meals for so many people, without any rest…I wondered when I would ever get the chance to have this kind of experience. I hoped I could help out a little and make meals just a little more delicious for these 600 soldiers." Watch the episode below.

