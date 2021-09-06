Left Menu

Akshay Kumar's mother hospitalised, actor flies back from UK

After learning about his mother Aruna Bhatia's ill health, actor Akshay Kumar immediately flew back to Mumbai from the UK on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-09-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 17:24 IST
Akshay Kumar with his sister and mother (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
For the unversed, Akshay was shooting for a new film in the UK for the past couple of weeks. Also, the 'Pad Man' star has reportedly told his producers to carry on shooting with scenes that do not require his presence.

He was last seen in the spy thriller 'BellBottom', which also starred Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Vaani Kapoor and Huma S Qureshi. The film was the first major Hindi movie to release in theatres after the second wave of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

