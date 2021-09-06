Left Menu

Aparna Sen's 'The Rapist' to premiere at Busan International Film Festival

Aparna Sen's directorial 'The Rapist' will have its world premiere at the 26th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-09-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 18:23 IST
Aparna Sen's 'The Rapist' to premiere at Busan International Film Festival
Images of Konkana and Arjun from the film 'The Rapist' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aparna Sen's directorial 'The Rapist' will have its world premiere at the 26th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). On Monday, Aparna took to her unverified Twitter account and shared the good news with her followers.

"We, the actors, technicians and producers are all delighted that our film THE RAPIST is premiering at the BUSAN Film Festival and has been nominated for the prestigious KIM JOSEOK AWARD. Congratulations, my comrades and my partners in crime," she tweeted. 'The Rapist', which stars Konkona Sensharma, Arjun Rampal, and Tanmay Dhanania, revolves around the journey of three protagonists, and how their lives get connected because of one horrific incident.

The new edition of BIFF is scheduled to take place from October 6 to October 15 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021