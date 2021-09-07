Stranger Things Season 4 reportedly wrapped up filming, could get a release date this year

Stranger Things was renewed for a Season 4 in September 2019, and the filming commenced in late 2020. Now it has been rumored that Stranger Things Season 4 has wrapped up filming.

Netflix Life reported that according to a tweet from @StrangerNews11, the production has reportedly wrapped up filming. The caption reads: "It's been reported by several members of the Production Team, we are waiting for an official announcement from Netflix." Read the post below.

Stranger Things 4 has reportedly wrapped up filming...🎬✅😱It's been reported by several members of the Production Team, we are waiting for an official announcement from Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Wx34b7PZiN — Stranger Things 4 (@StrangerNews11) September 5, 2021

Although the Twitter account is not verified but almost all updates it previously posted regarding the Netflix series were accurate.

Earlier this month, one of the series creators, Shawn Levy shared a few updates about the show to Collider. He stated, "This is me trying not to blink. I have been, along with the brothers, we have been tag teaming and directing it as recently as now. So not quite done filming.Imminently."

Due to the COVID-19 protocols, the filming for Stranger Things Season 4 got delayed several times. The show was originally set to start in January 2020 in Lithuania but was immediately halted by March of that same year.

The production started back in March 2020 in Lithuania and then shifted to Georgia after a month of filming. But, the production was halted again due to the wake of COVID-19. However, the good news is the shooting restarted in March 2021.

Earlier this month, Finn Wolfhard (Mike) informed that the filming was delayed and may not premiere until 2022. He revealed on a Fanmio video call, "It's absolutely ridiculous to make angry fans wait even longer just because you wanna release it in the same season as in the show. They need to read the room and stop with the fluff cause people don't care anymore."

However, if the above post were true fans would get the release date for Stranger Things Season 4 within this year.

