Left Menu

Maha: Woman, her two children found dead; cops suspect suicide

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-09-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 17:31 IST
Maha: Woman, her two children found dead; cops suspect suicide
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of a 47-year-old woman and her two children, one of them a minor, were found in a flat here in Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

The police said they suspect the trio, residents of Naya Nagar under Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissioner, ended their lives by consuming some pills.

The bodies of the woman, Nasreen Waghu, and her children, daughter aged 21 and son aged 13, were sent for a postmortem at a government hospital in Mira Bhayander, they said.

The woman, whose children were mentally challenged, resided with her 72-year-old father in the flat, the police said.

No suicide note was found, but some pills were recovered from the flat, they added. A case of accidental death was registered and further probe was on, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021