Maha: Woman, her two children found dead; cops suspect suicide
- Country:
- India
The bodies of a 47-year-old woman and her two children, one of them a minor, were found in a flat here in Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.
The police said they suspect the trio, residents of Naya Nagar under Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissioner, ended their lives by consuming some pills.
The bodies of the woman, Nasreen Waghu, and her children, daughter aged 21 and son aged 13, were sent for a postmortem at a government hospital in Mira Bhayander, they said.
The woman, whose children were mentally challenged, resided with her 72-year-old father in the flat, the police said.
No suicide note was found, but some pills were recovered from the flat, they added. A case of accidental death was registered and further probe was on, the police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Mira
- Naya Nagar
- Vasai Virar
- Nasreen Waghu
ALSO READ
Man arrested for enslaving tribal who died by suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar
Devendra Fadnavis slams Maharashtra govt for neglecting farmers issues
Union minister Narayan Rane arrested over his remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: Police.
Union minister Narayan Rane arrested after remarks against Maharashtra CM
Maharashtra: Union Minister Narayan Rane booked for 'derogatory remarks' against Uddhav Thackeray