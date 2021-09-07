Left Menu

Sonam Kapoor remembers Neerja Bhanot on her birth anniversary

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Tuesday paid tribute to late flight attendant Neerja Bhanot's courage and determination on her birth anniversary.

Sonam Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Tuesday paid tribute to late flight attendant Neerja Bhanot's courage and determination on her birth anniversary. Sonam, who played the character of Bhanot in the film 'Neerja' (2016), took to her Instagram Story, remembering the courageous woman who saved the lives of many in the most trying circumstances.

The actor posted a monochrome picture of Neerja and wrote, "Remembering Neerja's courage, grit and determination, on her birthday. Here's to her legacy inspiring millions to rise to the occasion and fight the good fight - no matter what! #neerjabhanot #rememberingneerja." The film narrated the real story of Neerja, an Indian flight attendant for the airline Pan American World Airways who gave her life saving the lives of 360 passengers on Pan Am Flight 73, which was hijacked by terrorists during a stopover in Karachi, Pakistan, on September 5, 1986.

The film received several awards, including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards. Sonam received a Special Mention for her role in the biopic at the 64th National Film Awards. The Ram Madhvani-directorial was produced by Fox Star Studios and Bling Unplugged. The film hit the big screens on February 19, 2016.

Besides Sonam, 'Neerja' also starred Shabana Azmi, Jim Sarbh, Shekhar Ravjiani and Yogendra Tiku in pivotal roles. (ANI)

