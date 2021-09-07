Left Menu

Pakistan Navy inducts its first modern long range maritime patrol twin-engine jet

The Pakistan Navy has inducted its first modern long range maritime patrol twin-engine aircraft, called the 'Sea Sultan', to bolster its naval capabilities.

The induction ceremony was held at PNS Mehran, Karachi, last week which was attended by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, according to an official statement.

The newly inducted twin-engine aircraft is a variant of Brazilian built state of the art Embraer Jet globally utilized in air operations.

Two more aircraft of the series have also been contracted by the Pakistan Navy. These aircraft will be equipped with the latest weapons and sensors to undertake Maritime Air Operations.

The Pakistan Navy for maritime patrol missions currently operates a fleet of modern ATR72 Sea Eagles and ageing P-3C Orions, which are set to be replaced by the Sea Sultans.

The ‘Sea Sultan’ is based on Embraer’s Lineage 1000E business jet, which is a variant of the Embraer 190 regional airliner.

Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Niazi commended the remarkable transition of Pakistan Navy Air Arm from prop to jet age of Long Range Maritime Patrol Operations.

He said that the navy is fully cognizant of prevailing challenges and is committed to upgrade its combat inventory to generate swift response.

He also highlighted that the Pakistan Navy is effectively contributing towards the government's policy of promoting peace and stability in the region as a responsible maritime nation.

