It's actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor's birthday today and to make the occasion special, he penned a loved-up post on Instagram.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 21:15 IST
Shahid Kapoor pens heartfelt note for 'centre' of his world
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
It's actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor's birthday today and to make the occasion special, he penned a loved-up post on Instagram. Calling Mira the centre of his world, Shahid wrote, "Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day we smile in each other's arms but on the days we cry in each other's arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn't want it any other way. Happy happy birthday."

Alongside the note, the 'Kaminey' star posted a string of images of him sharing smiles with Mira. Mira also received heartfelt birthday wishes from her brother-in-law and actor Ishaan Khatter.

"Precious . HBD 'gaaaallll' @mira.kapoor & thu thu to u 2," Ishaan commented on Shahid's post. Actor Hrithik Roshan and singer Kanika Kapoor have also extended birthday greetings to Mira.

Mira and Shahid got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in 2015. They are doting parents to two children -- daughter Misha and son Zain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

