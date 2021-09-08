Left Menu

Britney Spears' father reportedly asks court to end her conservatorship

Jamie Spears, the father of Britney Spears, has petitioned a Los Angeles court to end the pop singer's 13-year conservatorship, according to media reports on Tuesday. Britney Spears had told the court in June that the arrangement that began in 2008 was abusive and humiliating.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2021 05:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 05:44 IST
Britney Spears' father reportedly asks court to end her conservatorship

Jamie Spears, the father of Britney Spears, has petitioned a Los Angeles court to end the pop singer's 13-year conservatorship, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Britney Spears had told the court in June that the arrangement that began in 2008 was abusive and humiliating. The "Baby One More Time" singer had filed legal documents asking that her father be immediately removed as the overseer of her $60 million estate. Jamie Spears, in a court filing in August, said he was willing to step down from the role. In a new document, he went further and asked the court to end the conservatorship entirely, according to media outlets including NBC News and CNN.

Britney Spears "is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required," Jamie Spears said in a new filing cited by media outlets. Her circumstances have changed "to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist," he added. Representatives for Jamie Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Britney Spears, 39, remains under the care of professional Jodi Montgomery, who manages her medical and personal affairs. The nature of the singer's mental health issues have never been publicly revealed. She has received support from the #FreeBritney fan campaign that has rallied for her release form the legal arrangement. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny has scheduled the next hearing in the case for Sept. 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States
4
Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochistan

Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochist...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021