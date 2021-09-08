Court trial into November 2015 jihadist attacks on Paris begins
- Country:
- France
A court trial begun on Wednesday into the November 2015 jihadist attacks on Paris, which left some 130 people killed and hundreds wounded when gunmen with suicide vests targeted six bars and restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall, and a sports stadium. Salah Abdeslam, the 31-year old French-Moroccan believed to be the only surviving member of the group suspected of carrying out the attacks, was among 20 men on trial.
The attacks took place during the evening of November 13, 2015, and have left deep scars on the French national psyche.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris
- Bataclan
- French
- Salah Abdeslam
ALSO READ
Paris St Germain reject Real Madrid's bid for Mbappe - Leonardo
Rajasthan: First phase of zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls to begin tomorrow
Zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls in Rajasthan, nearly 13 per cent polling in initial hours
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu resumes training with eye on Paris 2024
Bajaj Group and Zilla Parishad Pune to conduct mega vaccination drive in Rural Pune on August 31st