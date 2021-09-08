Vidyut Jammwal shares late actor Sidharth Shukla's fitness mantra

Late actor Sidharth Shukla's love for workouts is known to everyone but only his close friend Vidyut Jammwal knows the former's fitness mantra. On Wednesday, Vidyut paid an emotional tribute to Sidharth by going live on Instagram. From talking about how he became friends with the late actor to informing fans about Sidharth's love for workouts, Vidyut shared a few interesting anecdotes from 'Balika Vadhu' star's life.

Recalling his gym training sessions with the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner, Vidyut said, "He was my first gym partner in Mumbai. There was one gym in Andheri...When I entered the gym I saw this good-looking guy. My cousin introduced me to him and since then, we became gym partners and eventually, good friends. So when I last met Sidharth, I told him, 'You are the only guy in my life whose clothes I remember when I first met'. I had some of my best training sessions with him. He just had one mantra -- 'To be the man, you have to beat the man'. We both used to recite his mantra loudly while lifting weights." Vidyut met Sidharth last on July 15 earlier this year. During their final meeting, the two spoke about several things including the pap culture.

"When he came to my home, he told me that there was a lot of media outside... then we talked about the pap culture and how actors call up photographers to click them on various locations. But Sidharth never once called them. The media loved him a lot. He also used to respect them," Vidyut recalled. Vidyut's special tribute for Sidharth has left everyone emotional.

"Sir this tribute to Sid Shukla made me cry. Thank you for this," a fan commented. "Thank you for loving our Sidharth! You are a true friend," another netizen wrote.

Sidharth breathed his last on September 2. He was 40. (ANI)

