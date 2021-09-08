Left Menu

Ranveer Singh's latest ponytail hairdo goes viral

Actor Ranveer Singh, well known for his unique fashion sense, attended the grand launch of the Kiara Advani and Ram Charan-starrer 'RC15' on Wednesday, and his look from the event is trending heavily on social media, especially his hairdo.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 20:25 IST
Ranveer Singh's latest ponytail hairdo goes viral
Ranveer Singh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ranveer Singh, well known for his unique fashion sense, attended the grand launch of the Kiara Advani and Ram Charan-starrer 'RC15' on Wednesday, and his look from the event is trending heavily on social media, especially his hairdo. In the viral pictures of the event, Ranveer can be seen looking uber-cool in a pinstriped grey blazer, pants and shirtless combo. What drove netizens crazy was Ranveer's double ponytail hairdo -- one at the top and another at the back.

After the pictures of 'Padmaavat' star surfaced online, fans and followers poured in their reactions to his eye-catching hairstyle. Many went on to find pictures of other actors who previously sported a similar quirky hairdo in movies. One Twitter use dug out a similar pony hairstyle sported by actor Shakti Kapoor in the movie 'Gunda' (1998).

"#RanveerSingh Who do you think has slayed the look," the user tweeted. Another social media user shared Shah Rukh Khan's picture from the film 'Chamatkar' (1992) in which he can be seen with double ponytails and front bangs.

"Shahrukh did it better #RanveerSingh," the user added. Ranveer Singh is popular for confidently experimenting with fashion, and pulling off outfits that are usually against the stereotypical gender norms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is working on Karan Johar's directorial venture 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with co-star Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021