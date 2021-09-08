Web series producer arrested for `raping' woman by promising role

A 42-year-old web series producer has been arrested here for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman actor, police said on Wednesday.

A First Information Report had been registered with Goregaon police station against Ashish Bhavsar, the accused, in March this year on the woman's complaint.

He raped her after promising to cast her in a film, she had alleged.

