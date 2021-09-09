Social media posts by 3 friends reunite missing 60-yr-old man from Ajmer with family

A 60-year-old mentally challenged man, who went missing during the Covid-induced lockdown last year, was reunited with his family late on Wednesday night hours after three friends posted about it on social media.

Manhore Singh, from Loghagal under Christian Ganj police station in Ajmer city had gone missing in May last year and the family members were desperately looking for him. A missing report was lodged in June 2020.

The three friends, Kunal Pareek, Vivak Singh, and Charmesh Sharma, spotted the man in a bad state near the Circuit House in Bundi city on Monday evening. They took him to a municipal council-run shelter home, where he was provided with clothing and food. The man found his bearings on Wednesday and asked for bidi and introduced himself as Manhore Singh, said Charmesh Sharma who uploaded his picture on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

Manhore Singh was about to be shifted to 'Apna Ghar' -- a home for the destitute -- in Kota as he had difficulties using the bathroom by himself.

Around 4 pm, Charmesh Sharma clicked the man's photo and the three friends uploaded it with his name on WhatsApp groups, which eventually led to his family. As soon as Hauman Singh got to know that his brother Manhore and was in Bundi, he along with his other relatives rushed to Bundi on Wednesday evening to take him back home in Ajmer. Manhore has been mentally challenged since birth and is a much-loved member of the family, said Hanuman Singh, a retired deputy commandant in the Home Guards.

''The thought of my brother being abandoned and probably dead during Covid had been haunting me and sapped my life since. But today I am thankful to God that my brother is alive,'' he said. Manhore Singh returned home around 1 am on Thursday. ''The women in the family have been singing songs since the morning,'' Hauman Singh said, adding Manhore Singh has now been shaved, trimmed, and dressed up, but is still weak.

