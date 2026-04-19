Battling Tradition: Bundi's Fight Against Child Marriage on Akshaya Tritiya

The Bundi district administration is stepping up its efforts to thwart child marriages during Akshaya Tritiya, an occasion traditionally seen as auspicious for weddings in rural areas. The district has been a hotspot for such unions, particularly within communities like the Gurjar, Meena, and Bheel, where mass weddings are a common occurrence.

A Child Marriage Control Room has been established in Bundi, complete with a 24-hour helpline, to bolster the administration's multi-layered monitoring system. Grassroots organizations and volunteers are being mobilized to spot and report potential cases. Authorities have already stopped 21 child marriages this year, thanks to increased awareness and reporting mechanisms.

Despite the progress, persistent challenges remain. Some public representatives allegedly support the practice, undermining efforts at eradication. The Bundi Child Welfare Committee continues to face obstacles in legal enforcement and has called for greater vigilance and community cooperation to ensure compliance with laws aimed at ending child marriages.

(With inputs from agencies.)