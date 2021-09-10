Left Menu

David Oyelowo sets overall deal with ViacomCBS, to star in 'Bass Reeves' limited series

The actor will take on the role of Reeves, who was known as the greatest frontier hero in American history and is also believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger.Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.Bass Reeves will be executive produced by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, David Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, David C.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-09-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 16:14 IST
David Oyelowo sets overall deal with ViacomCBS, to star in 'Bass Reeves' limited series
  • Country:
  • United States

British star David Oyelowo and his wife Jessica have inked an exclusive overall deal with ViacomCBS.

As part of the deal with ViacomCBS and its MTV Entertainment Studios, the couple will develop scripted and unscripted content through their Yoruba Saxon production banner, reported Variety.

The first project under the deal for Oyelowo, known for movies such as ''Selma'', ''The Butler'' and ''Nightingale'', is a series about legendary Old West lawman Bass Reeves. The actor will take on the role of Reeves, who was known as the greatest frontier hero in American history and is also believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger.

Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.

''Bass Reeves'' will be executive produced by ''Yellowstone'' creator Taylor Sheridan, David Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari. MTV Entertainment Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions, Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon, and 101 Studios will produce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021