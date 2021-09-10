David Oyelowo sets overall deal with ViacomCBS, to star in 'Bass Reeves' limited series

British star David Oyelowo and his wife Jessica have inked an exclusive overall deal with ViacomCBS.

As part of the deal with ViacomCBS and its MTV Entertainment Studios, the couple will develop scripted and unscripted content through their Yoruba Saxon production banner, reported Variety.

The first project under the deal for Oyelowo, known for movies such as ''Selma'', ''The Butler'' and ''Nightingale'', is a series about legendary Old West lawman Bass Reeves. The actor will take on the role of Reeves, who was known as the greatest frontier hero in American history and is also believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger.

Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.

''Bass Reeves'' will be executive produced by ''Yellowstone'' creator Taylor Sheridan, David Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari. MTV Entertainment Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions, Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon, and 101 Studios will produce.

