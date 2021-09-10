Left Menu

Will abide by all health protocols, shun pomp this Durga puja, say organisers

All puja committee members have decided to shun pomp and show.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-09-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 17:32 IST
Will abide by all health protocols, shun pomp this Durga puja, say organisers
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Three days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked Durga puja organizers to make preparations for small-scale celebrations this year, 'Forum for Durgotsab' -- a platform for community puja organizers -- said it would abide by all health protocols and ensure that people don't crowd at marquees.

Much like last year, members of the forum have decided to set up open-air marquees, giving people an opportunity to see the idols of deities from a distance, Somnath Das, an office-bearer of the platform, said.

''Our preparations are going on in full swing… People in this city would have felt disheartened had there been no celebration. All puja committee members have decided to shun pomp and show. They will, however, make an aesthetic presentation, in line with our culture and tradition,'' he said. Soumen Dutta of the Kasi Bose Lane committee, a big-ticket puja in the city, said the CM's assurance has come across as a major relief as the organizers were in two minds about going ahead with the preparations.

Das, who is also the general secretary of Santoshpur Lake Pally, said organizers have adopted a 'paribar' (family) theme to give locals a homely feeling.

He thanked the Mamata Banerjee government for the Rs 50,000 dole for puja committees, which he said would be spent on buying masks and sanitizers for the poor in the locality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021