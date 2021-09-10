Left Menu

Impressed by 'Money Heist', Ananya Panday wants to pull off heist in Goa

Like many others, actor Ananya Panday is also a huge fan of Netflix's crime show 'Money Heist'. And if she ever gets a chance to conduct a heist, she would like to do it in Goa and that too in 'Dhoom' style.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-09-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 19:17 IST
Impressed by 'Money Heist', Ananya Panday wants to pull off heist in Goa
Ananya Panday (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Like many others, actor Ananya Panday is also a huge fan of Netflix's crime show 'Money Heist'. And if she ever gets a chance to conduct a heist, she would like to do it in Goa and that too in 'Dhoom' style. "I think I would conduct a heist in Goa. I go on my bike like in Dhoom and all, it would be kind of cool," she said in a Netflix video.

For the unversed, a few days ago, the makers of the hit Spanish show 'Money Heist', originally titled 'La Casa De Papel', recently released part one of its fifth and final season. While expressing her love for the show, Ananya spoke about her favourite characters and scenes from the show.

"My first favourite is Denver because he's super hot, and I love his personality and I love his laugh. And I love Nairobi because I think she is so badass and a strong woman. Also, I think I'd be Tokyo because I would like to believe that I have some of her good qualities. I think we both are spontaneous. I'm a little bada**, and yeah, she knows what she wants," she added. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's new film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

