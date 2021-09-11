Left Menu

HSS volunteers celebrate Universal Oneness Day with US officials

Volunteers of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, USA in 22 states celebrated Raksha Bandhan or Universal Oneness Day by reaching out to first responders, community leaders, and elected officials including mayors, governors, US senators, and congresspersons by tying the traditional rakhi around their wrists and extending greetings highlighting the importance of civic responsibility and universal acceptance.During these meetings, HSS volunteers shared their COVID-19 relief work and vaccination outreach efforts with FEMA.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2021 05:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 05:33 IST
  • United States

Volunteers of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, USA in 22 states celebrated Raksha Bandhan or “Universal Oneness Day” by reaching out to first responders, community leaders, and elected officials including mayors, governors, US senators, and congresspersons by tying the traditional rakhi around their wrists and extending greetings highlighting the importance of civic responsibility and universal acceptance.

During these meetings, HSS volunteers shared their COVID-19 relief work and vaccination outreach efforts with FEMA. They also discussed how to continue working collaboratively in the communities, a media release said Friday.

According to the press release, HSS volunteers participated in candlelight vigils at several places in memory of 13 fallen heroes of Afghanistan's terror attack. During one such event in Houston, an Afghan woman, Shekella, shared her tragic experiences in Afghanistan. Later she tied a rakhi to the State Rep Jetton Jacey indicating that the Afghan community needs protection during these challenging times. At Dallas Texas Police Department, police personnel attended a Hindu Culture Workshop. In a Buddhist Monastery in California, the Lama and devotees interacted with the HSS Volunteers. “The Schaumburg IL Police enjoyed a visit with the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) to observe Raksha Bandhan and talk about community outreach programs. Thank you, HSS, for all you do in the community and your well wishes for our safety and protection!” said the Schaumburg, Illinois Police Department.

In her video message, Congresswoman Young Kim extended her warm wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and appreciated HSS for the honour by tying her a rakhi and celebrating this festival with her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

