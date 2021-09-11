Left Menu

Kirsten Dunst reveals she welcomed second baby with Jesse Plemons four months ago

Actor Kirsten Dunst has said that she gave birth to her second child with fiance Jesse Plemons four months ago.During an interview with The New York Times published on Friday, the 39-year-old actor revealed that they have named their newborn son James Robert.This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-09-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 12:09 IST
Kirsten Dunst reveals she welcomed second baby with Jesse Plemons four months ago
Kirsten Dunst Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Kirsten Dunst has said that she gave birth to her second child with fiance Jesse Plemons four months ago.

During an interview with The New York Times published on Friday, the 39-year-old actor revealed that they have named their newborn son James Robert.

''This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna. He's an angel, but he's a hungry angel. And a heavy angel,'' Dunst said about the baby. ''I'm so tired, I haven't slept through the night in four months. I've developed an eye twitch, too. Yeah, I'm in a really special place,'' she added.

Dunst had revealed her latest pregnancy in W Magazine's Directors Issue back in March and showed her growing baby bump on the cover.

Dunst and Plemons, 33, are also parents to their three-year-old son Ennis.

The couple met while filming the second season of the popular series ''Fargo'' in 2015 and got engaged in 2017.

On the work front, Dunst and Plemons currently feature together in filmmaker Jane Campion's ''The Power of the Dog'', also starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The film had its world premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. It is scheduled to be released in US theatres on November 17 before hitting streaming platform Netflix on December 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021