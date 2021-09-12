Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani celebrate one month of release of 'Shershaah'

As 'Shershaah' marked a month of its release on Sunday, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are beyond grateful for the audience's love and appreciation towards the film. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth wrote, "Marking a month of your unfading love for Team Shershaah."

Alongside the note, he also shared a video featuring several iconic scenes from the film. Directed by Vishnuvaradhan, 'Shershaah' is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. The film, which was released on Amazon Prime Video a month ago, was hailed by everyone.

Be it actors' performances or the songs, 'Shershaah' became a hit for many reasons. Celebrating the film's one month of release, Kiara took to Instagram Story and shared fans' posts and messages about 'Shershaah'.

Producer Karan Johar, too, expressed his happiness. "It's been a month of overwhelming response, setting benchmarks, breaking records & conquering hearts...which continues! #Shershaah," he wrote on Instagram. Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra among many others also acted in the hit war drama. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)