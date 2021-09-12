Left Menu

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani celebrate one month of release of 'Shershaah'

As 'Shershaah' marked a month of its release on Sunday, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are beyond grateful for the audience's love and appreciation towards the film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-09-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 13:39 IST
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani celebrate one month of release of 'Shershaah'
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As 'Shershaah' marked a month of its release on Sunday, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are beyond grateful for the audience's love and appreciation towards the film. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth wrote, "Marking a month of your unfading love for Team Shershaah."

Alongside the note, he also shared a video featuring several iconic scenes from the film. Directed by Vishnuvaradhan, 'Shershaah' is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. The film, which was released on Amazon Prime Video a month ago, was hailed by everyone.

Be it actors' performances or the songs, 'Shershaah' became a hit for many reasons. Celebrating the film's one month of release, Kiara took to Instagram Story and shared fans' posts and messages about 'Shershaah'.

Producer Karan Johar, too, expressed his happiness. "It's been a month of overwhelming response, setting benchmarks, breaking records & conquering hearts...which continues! #Shershaah," he wrote on Instagram. Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra among many others also acted in the hit war drama. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021