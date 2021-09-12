Left Menu

Mira Kapoor opens up about celebrating her birthday in mountains

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is extremely happy as she got to celebrate her birthday amid mountains.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-09-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 14:08 IST
Mira Rajput Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is extremely happy as she got to celebrate her birthday amid mountains. On Sunday, Mira took to Instagram and posted a video featuring scenic visuals from her vacation to an undisclosed mountainous location.

Alongside the clip, she penned a lengthy post explaining how surreal she felt celebrating her birthday at a peaceful place. "Took off to the mountains for my birthday, a much needed break after nearly two years.. We restricted travel just for work, and trips around commitments never really let you unwind. Nature heals.. And I felt that. I may be a few kilos up but I feel so much lighter in my head and heart. I was just so overwhelmed throughout; gratitude, a deeper connection, and a feeling of a greater presence when in nature. Pulled out a few videos I managed to take to send to family since I tried to be on a digital detox and a complete DND on the day of ...Breathe.. unwind," she wrote.

Reportedly, Mira rang in her 27th birthday in Himachal Pradesh. A few days ago, she shared a picture of her with Shahid from the woods and captioned it as, "The woods are lovely, dark and deep."

Mira and Shahid got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in 2015. They are doting parents to two children -- daughter Misha and son Zain. (ANI)

