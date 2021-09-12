Left Menu

Soha Ali Khan explains benefits of playing badminton

Actor Soha Ali Khan is currently enjoying playing badminton and advocating its health benefits.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-09-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 18:08 IST
Soha Ali Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Soha Ali Khan is currently enjoying playing badminton and advocating its health benefits. On Sunday, Soha took to Instagram and posted a video of her sweating it out at a badminton court.

Alongside the clip, she explained a few benefits of playing the sport. "There's nothing bad about badminton! I had almost forgotten how much fun it is to play badminton and how easy it is to get a fantastic full-body workout out of it .... Close to two hours of relentless cardiovascular activity with jumps, smashes and crunches help build your muscles to make them leaner, stronger and fitter. It tones your legs, calves, glutes and quads, as well as the core, back and arms. I will be sore tomorrow but #noregrets #badminton #workout #sundayfunday," she wrote.

Fans are quite impressed by Soha's fitness regime. "Best workout ever," a social media user commented.

"Badminton is life. You are killing it," another user wrote. On the work front, Soha was last seen in the 2018 film 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3'. She is yet to announce her new project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

