Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 13-09-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 13:03 IST
Midnight Mass looks menacing in its new Netflix trailer, know in detail!
Midnight Mass is centered on an isolated island community that experiences supernatural events after the arrival of a mysterious priest. Image Credit: YouTube / Midnight Mass
Remember The Haunting of Hill House? It's one of Netflix's most critically acclaimed supernatural horror series. Recently, the same series creators have teased the trailer for a full-length scary show named Midnight Mass.

The series is centered on an isolated island community that experiences supernatural events after the arrival of a mysterious priest. The trailer has given a glimpse of how thrilling this show called Midnight Mass could be. Besides, the creators also announced the release date.

The caption reads: "The next series from the creator of The Haunting of Hill House arrives September 24, 2021. This is Midnight Mass."

Although the release date was announced before on August 9, 2021, with a short terrifying trailer that also gives hints on the plot.

The official Netflix synopsis for Midnight Mass reads: "Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul's appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?"

Midnight Mass is a seven-episode limited series created and directed by Flanagan. The series stars Kate Siegel (as Erin Greene), Hamish Linklater (Father Paul), Annabeth Gish (Dr. Sarah Gunning), Michael Trucco (Wade, Samantha), Sloyan (Bev Keane), Henry Thomas (Ed Flynn), Rahul Abburi (Ali Hassan), Crystal Balint (Dolly), Matt Biedel (Sturge), Alex Essoe, Rahul Kohli (Sheriff Hassan), Kristin Lehman (Annie Flynn), Robert Longstreet (Joe Collie), IgbyRigney (Warren Flynn), AnnarahCymone (Leeza) and Louis Oliver (Ooker).

Netflix declared Midnight Mass on July 1. 2019 and the principal photography was originally scheduled to start in March 2020 but was delayed due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the production started on August 17, 2020, in Vancouver, Canada and concluded on December 15, 2020.

The Midnight Mass is arriving on September 24, 2021, on Netflix. Stay tuned to get more updates on more Horror series.

Also Read: Altered Carbon Season 3 was canceled! Is there any possibility for its survival?

