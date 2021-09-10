Altered Carbon Season 3 was canceled! Is there any possibility for its survival?

The cyberpunk series Altered Carbon Season 2 dropped on Netflix on February 27, 2020, with eight episodes. The storyline of the series left fans with cliffhangers to be back with Altered Carbon Season 3. Unfortunately, the series is canceled by Netflix.

Although Netflix has not revealed the reason behind the cancellation of Altered Carbon Season 3 but the main reason behind the decision is due to increased budget and difficulty filming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The source told THR that Netflix was pleased with the performance but "unexpected budget increases" and "efforts to balance the needs and scheduling availabilities of a large cast" is the main reason for the cancellation of Altered Carbon Season 3.

But some diehard fans of the series still believe that the streamer will be back with the third season of Altered Carbon as it left viewers on the edge of their seats. So is there any chance for the series to get renewed?

Both the season of Altered Carbon received generally positive reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, the first season holds an approval rating of 68% based on 95 reviews, and an average rating of 6.59/10 while Season 2 holds an approval rating of 83% based on 35 reviews, and an average rating of 7.16/10.

Many fans expected that Altered Carbon Season 3 would be released in 2022, as there was a gap of two years between the first and second seasons. The series takes place over 360 years in the future, with most episodes the first season set in the year 2384, in a futuristic metropolis known as Bay City.

The final moments of Altered Carbon Season 2 gave strong hints that there was still more story to tell related to Quell and Kovacs. The second season also dropped good insight into Elder technology and the offspring roost.

Audience wants to see a definite ending for Takeshi Kovacs that played by several actors. They want to know more about Elder technology. However, there will be no Altered Carbon Season 3. So to know the end of the story people could read the book on which the series is based.

Altered Carbon is based on the 2002 novel of the same name by author Richard K. Morgan. That book is followed by the sequels Broken Angels and Woken Furies.

Altered Carbon Season 3 is likely not to be renewed. Even so, if it ever happens in the future we will update it.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates!

Also Read: The Umbrella Academy Season 3's filming wrapped up! When could fans meet Sparrow squad?