Left Menu

Water music: London canal boat serves as floating concert hall

"It was built to our specifications as a floating concert venue," he said, pointing to a brand new Steinway grand piano at one end of the cabin, which has been transformed into a concert hall with parquet flooring and sumptuous burgundy walls. Later that day, Tayama played a programme including Beethoven and Schumann to an enthusiastic audience in evening dress, seated around tables covered in white tablecloths.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 14:31 IST
Water music: London canal boat serves as floating concert hall

Music lovers in London can now enjoy classical performances with a difference - on a canal boat traversing the city's waterways.

Masayuki Tayama, the captain and pianist of the 'Piano Boat', currently moored in Uxbridge, just outside London, said the vessel was the only one of its kind. "It was built to our specifications as a floating concert venue," he said, pointing to a brand new Steinway grand piano at one end of the cabin, which has been transformed into a concert hall with parquet flooring and sumptuous burgundy walls.

Later that day, Tayama played a programme including Beethoven and Schumann to an enthusiastic audience in evening dress, seated around tables covered in white tablecloths. Rhiana Henderson, manager of the project, said the idea of a floating concert venue came about when they were living on a narrowboat with a digital piano that was drawing interest from passersby.

"The idea developed from there... We started lining up the chairs just to see how many people we could fit. And eventually we ended up with this boat," she said. Henderson said that in the two months since starting the project, the couple have organised five cruises and four holidays, and are booked up for the coming months.

"Everyone says that it's so different to being in a large concert hall because it feels really, really friendly and really intimate," she said. Tayama agreed that recitals on the boat were special because of how closely he can interact with the audience.

"I still play in regular concert halls as well but when you're playing in a 4,000 seater, the lighting is blinding... and it is projected in a different way," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021