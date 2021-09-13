Cobra Kai Season 5’s early renewal shows it’s now in Netflix's priority list

The Karate Kid spinoff, Cobra Kai is Netflix's one of the most important shows, and it is loved by millions throughout the world. Netflix is so confident in the series that before releasing Cobra Kai Season 4, they already renewed the show for a fifth season in August. Filming for Cobra Kai Season 5 is expected to kick off in Atlanta this autumn. Cobra Kai Season 4 is set to premiere in December 2021.

After the release of the first two seasons on YouTube Red, Netflix picked up Cobra Kai Season 3 and streamed it to a larger audience. The series became an online sensation nearly overnight. It had massive viewership on both YouTube and Netflix.

Cobra Kai Season 3 also received positive reviews from critics. The review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes holds a 90% approval rating for it, with an average score of 7.98 out of 10 based on 49 reviews. The website's critical consensus reads: "By pairing its emotional punches with stronger humor, Cobra Kai's third season finds itself in fine fighting form.

After the series moved to Netflix in August 2020, Season 1 and Season 2 of Cobra Kai became the most-watched series on the platform. In February 2021, after the release of Cobra Kai Season 3, Forbes announced that it "kicked off 2021 as one of most-viewed original series on a streaming platform". From December 28, 2020, to January 3, 2021, it came in "second only to Netflix's Bridgerton", with over 2.6 billion viewing minutes. Cobra Kai then moved to first place during January 4–10, 2021.

Now fans are counting days to see Cobra Kai Season 4. The Principal photography for the fourth season began in February 2021 and ended in April 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The story of Cobra Kai is set 34 years after the event of the first film. It follows the former Karate Kid rivals Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso who are now grown up and have their kids. But the rivalry reignites when Johnny finally decides to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo as a chance to recapture his past. He started teaching karate to the new generations. This act reawakens his opposition to Daniel LaRusso.

In terms of the plot for Cobra Kai Season 4, the third season completed with Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence putting aside their differences to team up against the vicious John Kreese, with the upcoming All Valley Championship deciding who has to pack up and leave the valley for good.

Cobra Kai Season 4 is arriving on Netflix in December. The exact premiere date is yet to be revealed. As soon as we get any updates, we will keep you posted.

It's not just a tournament. It's the battle for the soul of the Valley. Cobra Kai Season 4, coming this December to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/4O242IP96t — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) August 5, 2021

Also Read: Midnight Mass looks menacing in its new Netflix trailer, know in detail!