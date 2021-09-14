Narcos: Mexico Season 3: Netflix reveals cast & premiere date

Narcos: Mexico is gearing up for its final season and finally got its release date. Narcos: Mexico Season 3 will premiere on November 5, 2021. Recently, Netflix announced the premiere date via Twitter with the trailer. Follow the post below.

The third and final season of Narcos: Mexico premieres November 5 pic.twitter.com/nZcwBAjFPw — Netflix (@netflix) September 13, 2021

Netflix's one of the biggest crime drama Narcos: Mexico was renewed for Season 3 on October 28, 2020 but announced that actor Diego Luna would not be returning to reprise his role as Félix Gallardo. Although Luna won't return as Gallardo, there are many returning stars as well as some new ones.Especially, Urban Latino superstar Benito AntonioMartínezOcasio who is mostly popular as "Bad Bunny."Martinez Ocasio was the guest star as Arturo "Kitty"Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix's gang called the "Narco Juniors".

The other new cast members include Luis Gerardo Méndez as Juarez cop Victor Tapia, Alberto Guerra as drug trafficker Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, and Rubino as journalist Andrea Nuñez.

The returning cast members are Méndez, Jesús Ochoa, Scoot McNairy, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, GorkaLasaosa, and José MaríaYázpik.

Here is the official Synopsis of Narcos: Mexico Season 3:

"Narcos: Mexicois set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix's arrest. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty - and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away…"

Carlo Bernard will serve as showrunner and EP in Narcos: Mexico Season 3. The series is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, José Padilha, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz, Carlo Bernard and Eric Newman.

Narcos: Mexico season 3 will be released on Netflix on November 5. Check out the first look images of the third and the finale season.

