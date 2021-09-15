Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan goes from one climax to another

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently revealed that he is shooting for the climax scene of 'Freddy'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-09-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 15:19 IST
Kartik Aaryan goes from one climax to another
Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently revealed that he is shooting for the climax scene of 'Freddy'. The actor, who recently shot for the climax of his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', shared a picture from the shoot of the climax of his other upcoming film 'Freddy'.

The film also stars Alaya F in a lead role. The team is currently shooting in Panchgani Hill Station, Maharashtra. Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Kartik shared a monochrome picture of the clapperboard of the climax scene of the film 'Freddy'.

"Climax pe Climax," he captioned the post. Kartik's colleagues and fans dropped interesting comments on his post.

"Haha break ur previous record. Go for 200 shots," wrote Sameer Vidwans, who will be directing a musical love story starring Kartik in the lead. "This is life," quipped Ekta Kapoor.

'Freddy' went on floors on August 1 in Mumbai. The forthcoming film is being helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films). The romantic thriller is said to be packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021