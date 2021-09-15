Left Menu

Malachi Kirby joins cast of Amazon show 'Anansi Boys'

Now his brother, Spider, is entering Charlies life, determined to make it more interesting but making it a lot more dangerous, as per the official plotline.Malachi Kirby is an actor of astonishing sensitivity, charm, and power, said Gaiman, who will write the series with Lenny Henry.We needed somebody who could bring us the humanity of Charlie and the godly dangerousness of Spider who could play two very different characters and who could in many ways carry the show.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-09-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 15:20 IST
Malachi Kirby joins cast of Amazon show 'Anansi Boys'
  • Country:
  • United States

''Small Axe'' star Malachi Kirby is the latest to come aboard the cast of Amazon Prime’s ''Anansi Boys'' series.

The show is based on author Neil Gaiman's 2005 fantasy novel of the same title, reported Variety.

Kirby joins Hollywood veteran Delroy Lindo in the cast and he will play the dual lead roles of both Charlie Nancy and his brother, Spider.

''Anansi Boys'' follows Charlie Nancy, a young man who is used to being embarrassed by his estranged father, Mr. Nancy, to be played by Lindo. But when his father dies, Charlie discovers that his father was Anansi: trickster god of stories. And he learns that he has a brother. Now his brother, Spider, is entering Charlie’s life, determined to make it more interesting but making it a lot more dangerous, as per the official plotline.

''Malachi Kirby is an actor of astonishing sensitivity, charm, and power,'' said Gaiman, who will write the series with Lenny Henry.

''We needed somebody who could bring us the humanity of Charlie and the godly dangerousness of Spider; who could play two very different characters and who could in many ways carry the show. We found Malachi, and I am so thrilled that we did. He’s astonishing,'' he added.

The six-episode show will begin filming in Scotland later this year.

Gaiman will serve as the showrunner along with Douglas Mackinnon. Hanelle M Culpepper will direct the series.

''Anansi Boys'' will be produced by Amazon Studios, The Blank Corporation, Endor Productions, and RED Production company.

Kirby most recently won the BAFTA for best supporting actor for his role in Steve McQueen’s Amazon/BBC series ''Small Axe''.

He is also known for playing Kunta Kinte in the 2016 miniseries '' Roots''. His other TV credits include ''Devils'', ''Curfew'' and ''EastEnders''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021