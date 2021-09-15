Malachi Kirby joins cast of Amazon show 'Anansi Boys'

''Small Axe'' star Malachi Kirby is the latest to come aboard the cast of Amazon Prime’s ''Anansi Boys'' series.

The show is based on author Neil Gaiman's 2005 fantasy novel of the same title, reported Variety.

Kirby joins Hollywood veteran Delroy Lindo in the cast and he will play the dual lead roles of both Charlie Nancy and his brother, Spider.

''Anansi Boys'' follows Charlie Nancy, a young man who is used to being embarrassed by his estranged father, Mr. Nancy, to be played by Lindo. But when his father dies, Charlie discovers that his father was Anansi: trickster god of stories. And he learns that he has a brother. Now his brother, Spider, is entering Charlie’s life, determined to make it more interesting but making it a lot more dangerous, as per the official plotline.

''Malachi Kirby is an actor of astonishing sensitivity, charm, and power,'' said Gaiman, who will write the series with Lenny Henry.

''We needed somebody who could bring us the humanity of Charlie and the godly dangerousness of Spider; who could play two very different characters and who could in many ways carry the show. We found Malachi, and I am so thrilled that we did. He’s astonishing,'' he added.

The six-episode show will begin filming in Scotland later this year.

Gaiman will serve as the showrunner along with Douglas Mackinnon. Hanelle M Culpepper will direct the series.

''Anansi Boys'' will be produced by Amazon Studios, The Blank Corporation, Endor Productions, and RED Production company.

Kirby most recently won the BAFTA for best supporting actor for his role in Steve McQueen’s Amazon/BBC series ''Small Axe''.

He is also known for playing Kunta Kinte in the 2016 miniseries '' Roots''. His other TV credits include ''Devils'', ''Curfew'' and ''EastEnders''.

