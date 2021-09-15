Left Menu

Police file charge-sheet against Raj Kundra in porn case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 19:57 IST
Police file charge-sheet against Raj Kundra in porn case
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge-sheet in a pornographic content case naming jailed businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in the case in July.

The nearly 1,500-page charge-sheet against Kundra, 45, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, and his associate Ryan Thorpe was filed before a magistrate court here by the crime branch.

They have been booked under sections of the IPC related to sexual harassment and cheating, among others, as well provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The crime branch, had in April this year, filed the first charge-sheet in the case against nine persons.

Kundra and Thorpe were arrested by the Mumbai crime branch on July 19 and both are presently in jail under judicial custody.

The case against Kundra related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021