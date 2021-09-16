Left Menu

Paris' Arc de Triomphe is being wrapped in fabric

The city of Paris is unveiling a monumental artwork built around an actual monument the Arc the Triomphe completely wrapped in silver and blue fabric.The installation by late artist couple Christo and Jeanne-Claude, who conceived of the project in 1961, will open on Thursday.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 16-09-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 16:20 IST
Paris' Arc de Triomphe is being wrapped in fabric
  • Country:
  • France

The city of Paris is unveiling a monumental artwork built around an actual monument: the Arc the Triomphe completely wrapped in silver and blue fabric.

The installation by late artist couple Christo and Jeanne-Claude, who conceived of the project in 1961, will open on Thursday. Visits will take place for nearly almost three weeks. At weekends, the Arc de Triomphe's traffic-heavy roundabout will be entirely pedestrianised.

Visitors to the famous Napoleonic arch, which dominates the Champs-Elysees Avenue, will not only be able to see the gleaming fabric, but also touch it too — as the artists had intended.

Those climbing the 50 meters (164 feet) to the top will step on it when they reach the roof terrace.

In a press conference celebrating the project entitled “Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped,” France's Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot called it “a formidable gift offered to Parisians, the French and beyond, to all art lovers.” Noting the deaths of the artists with sadness, Bachelot added that it was “a posthumous testimony of artistic genius.” Bulgarian-born Christo Vladimirov Javacheff met Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon in Paris in 1958 and they later became lovers. The idea for the artwork was born in the early '60s, when they lived in Paris. Jeanne-Claude died in 2009, and Christo in May of last year. The monument was to be wrapped last fall, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it.

Christo ''wanted to complete this project. He made us promise him that we will do it,” the couple's nephew, Vladimir Yavachev, told The Associated Press.

The 14 million-euro (USD 16.4 million) project is being financed through the sale of Christo's preparatory studies, drawings, scale models, and other pieces of work, Yavachev said.

The artists were known for elaborate, temporary creations that involved blanketing familiar public places with fabric, including Berlin's Reichstag and Paris' Pont Neuf bridge, and creating giant site-specific installations, such as a series of 7,503 gates in New York City's Central Park and the 24.5-mile “Running Fence” in California.

Yavachev said he plans to complete another one of their unfinished projects: a 150-meter-tall (492 feet) pyramid-like mastaba in Abu Dhabi.

“We have the blueprints, we just have to do it,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021