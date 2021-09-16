The Midnight Gospel Season 2: Updates on renewal and what to expect from it

Pendleton Ward- and Duncan Trussell-created The Midnight Gospel released on Netflix on April 20, 2020. More than two years after its release, fans are still waiting for the second season of the Netflix Original adult-animated series. But is there a possibility for The Midnight Gospel Season 2?

The current state of play and future possibility for The Midnight Gospel Season 2

Netflix typically renews a series within one year of the last one's release. According to that theory, The Midnight Gospel Season 2 should have been renewed in spring or summer this year because the first season of the anime series premiered in April last year. But there is no official confirmation on it as yet.

However, seemingly Netflix would take a lot longer this time. The streaming giant is dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most entertainment projects were halted or postponed for an indefinite time as a result of the pandemic. With that in mind, we definitely should expect some delays but it should not take them long to work on the production, as the series is a computer-animated program.

The creator Duncan Trussell recently weighed in on the matter.He is ready to work on The Midnight Gospel Season 2 and hinted its upcoming stories but he also stated that everything depends on the streaming giant.

"Obviously, there is a writhing part of me that is deeply in suspense, waiting for a decision to be made, one way or the other, and if I said that wasn't there, everybody would know I was a horrible liar… But that being said, they let us make this crazy thing! To me, it's just the wildest thing to imagine that any network would let me and Pendleton roll with this wild idea — and now, it's living on Netflix forever," said the creator.

The possible plot for The Midnight Gospel Season 2:

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 would focus more on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, etc. It will reportedly take fans into a deep cosmic journey and produce more importance to the psychedelic journey.

The Midnight Gospel follows the story of a spacecaster named Clancy Gilroy, who lives on the Chromatic Ribbon, a membranous, tape-like planet situated in the middle of a colorful void where simulation farmers use powerful bio-organic computers to simulate a variety of universes from which they harvest natural resources and new technology.

Each episode of The Midnight Gospel shows Clancy's travel through planets within the simulator, with the beings inhabiting these worlds as the guests he interviews for his space cast. The episodes typically end with police catching Clancy for his legal activities. However, Clancy managed to escape by boarding a giant bus.

Looking toward the future, Duncan Trussell is hopeful. In an interview with Deadline last year, he told, "If you have any kind of magical powers, or even better, some connection to Netflix, give us a second season! Please, I want to make more. There's so many more stories to tell about The Chromatic Ribbon."

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Prison School Season 2: Updates on renewal possibility & what to expect