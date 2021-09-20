Left Menu

Emmys 2021: Sarah Paulson steals the limelight in red outfit

Actor Sarah Paulson surely knows how to steal someone's heart not only with her acting but also with her sartorial choices.

ANI | Los Angeles (California) | Updated: 20-09-2021 06:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 06:56 IST
Emmys 2021: Sarah Paulson steals the limelight in red outfit
Sarah Paulson (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Sarah Paulson surely knows how to steal someone's heart not only with her acting but also with her sartorial choices. For Emmys 2021, Sara opted for a stunning Carolina Herrera red gown with puffy and balloon sleeves. She gave it a bold look by applying red lipstick and minimal make-up.

Reacting to Sarah's Emmys' look, a fan tweeted," Bold and classy." "Beauty in red," another one wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sarah is currently starring in season 10 of 'American Horror Story', and it seems likely that it could be her last. "It's the first time in about three years where I don't know. I think this is my last season of Horror Story, probably. I mean, I don't know. Every time he comes to me with some wackadoodle-stoodle character, I tend to be like, 'Yes! Let's do it!' So, I don't know. This is the first time. So, we'll see," US Magazine quoted her as a saying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021