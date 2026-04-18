AIADMK's Saravanan Rallies Support for Change in Tamil Nadu Governance

In a bold campaign move, AIADMK's candidate P Saravanan declared on Friday that the people of Tamil Nadu are poised for a leadership overhaul, urging them to endorse the party's iconic 'Two Leaves' symbol in all 234 state constituencies. Saravanan, campaigning ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections, emphasized that the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami is ready to spearhead significant change.

Staunchly opposing the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Saravanan accused the current administration of failing to deliver on its electoral promises, claiming only a meager completion rate. He painted a vision of a sweeping AIADMK victory to end the DMK's alleged corruption and inefficiencies. Saravanan stressed the importance of a government cooperative with the central BJP leadership for improved developmental outcomes.

The electoral battle lines in Tamil Nadu are drawn, as AIADMK joins forces with BJP and PMK under the NDA, facing off against the DMK-led SPA including Congress and several regional parties. Adding to the mix, actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his new political venture, potentially sets the stage for a significant three-way contest in the days leading up to the April 23 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)