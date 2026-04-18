Left Menu

AIADMK's Saravanan Rallies Support for Change in Tamil Nadu Governance

AIADMK candidate P Saravanan calls for a transformative shift in Tamil Nadu governance, urging voters to support the 'Two Leaves' symbol across 234 constituencies. He criticizes the DMK for unmet promises and emphasizes a government aligned with the BJP. The upcoming elections feature a three-way contest including newcomer Vijay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 10:47 IST
AIADMK's Saravanan Rallies Support for Change in Tamil Nadu Governance
AIADMK candidate for the Madurai North constituency, P Saravanan (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold campaign move, AIADMK's candidate P Saravanan declared on Friday that the people of Tamil Nadu are poised for a leadership overhaul, urging them to endorse the party's iconic 'Two Leaves' symbol in all 234 state constituencies. Saravanan, campaigning ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections, emphasized that the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami is ready to spearhead significant change.

Staunchly opposing the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Saravanan accused the current administration of failing to deliver on its electoral promises, claiming only a meager completion rate. He painted a vision of a sweeping AIADMK victory to end the DMK's alleged corruption and inefficiencies. Saravanan stressed the importance of a government cooperative with the central BJP leadership for improved developmental outcomes.

The electoral battle lines in Tamil Nadu are drawn, as AIADMK joins forces with BJP and PMK under the NDA, facing off against the DMK-led SPA including Congress and several regional parties. Adding to the mix, actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his new political venture, potentially sets the stage for a significant three-way contest in the days leading up to the April 23 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Core sector output contracts by 0.4 pc in March against 4.5 pc growth in the same month last year: Official data.

Core sector output contracts by 0.4 pc in March against 4.5 pc growth in the...

 Global
2
HC reserves order on Asaram's plea challenging conviction for sexual assault on minor

HC reserves order on Asaram's plea challenging conviction for sexual assault...

 India
3
RBI partially withdraws April 1 directives on rupee derivatives

RBI partially withdraws April 1 directives on rupee derivatives

 India
4
Manipal University Jaipur Invites Applications for Sir M. Visvesvaraya Scholarship for B.Tech Aspirants

Manipal University Jaipur Invites Applications for Sir M. Visvesvaraya Schol...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026