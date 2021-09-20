Left Menu

Website on caricatures launched

Coimbatore, Sept 20 PTI Cartoonist Mathi, who entered the field of journalism at the age of 21, has entered digital media and continues his journey through a website www.mathicartoons.com which was launched here on Monday. The website features 2,000 select cartoons of his.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-09-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 22:50 IST
Website on caricatures launched
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore, Sept 20 (PTI): Cartoonist Mathi, who entered the field of journalism at the age of 21, has entered digital media and continues his journey through a website www.mathicartoons.com which was launched here on Monday. The website features 2,000 select cartoons of his. They were chosen from about 17,000 cartoons that were published in newspapers, weekly magazines and vernacular dailies since 1990.

The website was unveiled by Dr M Manickam of ABT- Sakthi Groups. Tamil actor Siva Karthikeyan was also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the origin of COVID-19; Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog and more

Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the orig...

 Global
2
A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to...

 United States
3
Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

 Indonesia
4
(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch happening soon

(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021