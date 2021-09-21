Left Menu

Golden Temple: Sewadar pulled into dough-making machine, dies

In a freak incident, an SGPC sawadar died after being pulled into a in a dough-making machine at a community kitchen in the Golden Temple here on Tuesday. The incident occurred when Bhai Balraj Singh was working in the community kitchen, according to an SGPC official.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 21-09-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 22:28 IST
Golden Temple: Sewadar pulled into dough-making machine, dies
  • Country:
  • India

In a freak incident, an SGPC sawadar died after being pulled into a in a dough-making machine at a community kitchen in the Golden Temple here on Tuesday. The incident occurred when Bhai Balraj Singh was working in the community kitchen, according to an SGPC official. His hand got stuck in the machine, which pulled him in, crushing him to death.

Officials said he died on the spot.

Immediately after the incident, the entire area was sealed. For a few hours, the 'langar' service was affected.

SGPC president Jagir Kaur expressed grief over the incident.

''The tragic death of Bhai Balraj Singh has come as a great shock to the SGPC family,” she said, adding that the sewadar’s family will be supported by the SGPC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19; SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely and more

Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021