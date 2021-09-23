Food Wars Season 6 renewal seems impossible but fans are hopeful

The fifth and the final course of Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma ended on September 26, 2020. Anime lovers are expecting that the creators would work on a sixth season. However, there is still no official announcement on this. So, will there be Food Wars Season 6? What are the chances for another season?

It looks like there is very little chance for Food Wars!:Shokugeki no Soma Season 6, as the Fifth Plate was the final course of the anime. Earlier, it was already announced that Season 5 would be the final season for Food Wars.

The manga has received positive views and gathers enormous viewers since the release of season 1. As of March 2020, the manga sales reached 20 million.

As of now, J.C. Staff Studio has not officially ensured the future of Food Wars or hinted at Season 6. However, studying the show's popularity and devoted fan base, the experts assume it's just a matter of time, and the show might get renewed for one more season. However, as COVID -19 pandemic is taking a toll on the entertainment industry, the production could be delayed.

Still, we cannot think the above reason is valid as the fifth season of Food wars was declared as the finale. As fans are hopeful for Food Wars Season 6 and they expect it will come in the future, so we must say in their defense, the renewal of successful titles is a de facto norm in the industry. Many earlier hit manga series was restored by public demand lately.

It also happened earlier. While the fourth season of Food Wars was announced enthusiasts were quite confident that Food Wars Season 4 would be the end of the series Food Wars!:Shokugeki no Soma. But J.C. Staff Studio gave the big surprise with the renewal of Food Wars Season 5. There is always a chance that the anime could return in the form of OVAs, a prequel, or at least a movie.

Currently, there are no updates available on the making of Food Wars Season 6. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

