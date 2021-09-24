Left Menu

Alejandro Inarritu's next feature 'Bardo' wraps filming

The duo have previously collaborated on movies Biutiful and Birdman.Bardo also marks the Mexican filmmakers return to shoot and produce a film entirely in his native country since his first feature Amores Perros 2000.Darius Khondji is the cinematographer, while Eugenio Caballero is on board as the production designer.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-09-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 11:16 IST
Alejandro Inarritu's next feature 'Bardo' wraps filming
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro Inarritu has finished the production on his next film ''Bardo''.

The feature film, Inarritu's follow-up to the 2015 survival drama ''The Revenant'', is described as a ''nostalgic comedy'' set against an epic journey.

The story follows a renowned Mexican journalist and a documentary filmmaker who returns to his native country at an existential crossroads, one that leaves him questioning his identity, familial relations, the folly of his memories, as well as the past and current reality of the place he calls home. According to Indiewire, ''Bardo'' stars actors Daniel Gimenez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani. Inarritu has co-written the film with Nicolas Giacobone. The duo have previously collaborated on movies “Biutiful” and “Birdman''.

''Bardo'' also marks the Mexican filmmaker's return to shoot and produce a film entirely in his native country since his first feature ''Amores Perros'' (2000).

Darius Khondji is the cinematographer, while Eugenio Caballero is on board as the production designer. Anna Terrazas has done the costumes.

The film is being produced independently and the makers have not yet announced any release date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
New research finds how associative memories are formed

New research finds how associative memories are formed

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021