Bridging Peace: New Efforts in Ukraine-Russia Talks

Ukrainian negotiators engaged in fresh discussions with U.S. and European teams to resolve the ongoing conflict with Russia. Despite progress, key territorial issues remain unresolved. U.S. diplomats, including Jared Kushner, are liaising with both Ukrainian and Russian representatives to secure a diplomatic solution soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 04:11 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 04:11 IST
Ukrainian negotiators embarked on a fresh round of discussions in the United States, aiming to resolve the conflict with Russia, according to top negotiator Rustem Umerov. Talks focused on collaborative efforts with the U.S. and European parties.

The Trump administration remains committed to finding a resolution to the four-year-long conflict. Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner recently held talks with Ukrainian and European officials in Berlin.

Despite some progress, outstanding territorial issues persist. Future discussions, including interactions with Russian representatives, are planned, as diplomats strive for a comprehensive peace framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

