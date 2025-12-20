Bridging Peace: New Efforts in Ukraine-Russia Talks

Ukrainian negotiators embarked on a fresh round of discussions in the United States, aiming to resolve the conflict with Russia, according to top negotiator Rustem Umerov. Talks focused on collaborative efforts with the U.S. and European parties.

The Trump administration remains committed to finding a resolution to the four-year-long conflict. Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner recently held talks with Ukrainian and European officials in Berlin.

Despite some progress, outstanding territorial issues persist. Future discussions, including interactions with Russian representatives, are planned, as diplomats strive for a comprehensive peace framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)