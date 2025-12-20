U.S. Vows Vengeance Against ISIS in Syria

In a recent announcement, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed a new US initiative targeting ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites across Syria. This move follows the tragic loss of three American citizens.

Hegseth emphasized that the operation is a response rooted in retribution, clarifying that it is not the start of a war but a determined stance against aggression.

He asserted on social media on Friday that the United States, guided by President Trump, remains unwavering and resolute in the defense of its people.

