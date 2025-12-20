Left Menu

U.S. Vows Vengeance Against ISIS in Syria

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced an operation to target ISIS fighters and infrastructure in Syria after the deaths of three US citizens, stating it as a declaration of vengeance under President Trump's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2025 04:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 04:07 IST
Pete Hegseth
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent announcement, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed a new US initiative targeting ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites across Syria. This move follows the tragic loss of three American citizens.

Hegseth emphasized that the operation is a response rooted in retribution, clarifying that it is not the start of a war but a determined stance against aggression.

He asserted on social media on Friday that the United States, guided by President Trump, remains unwavering and resolute in the defense of its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

